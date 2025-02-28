Left Menu

Liverpool FC Financial Report: Balancing Revenue and Rising Costs

Liverpool FC reported a pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds for last season, due to rising salaries and overhead costs. Despite increased total revenue, media revenue decreased because of the club's absence from the Champions League. Matchday and commercial revenues saw significant growth. Financial sustainability remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:59 IST
Liverpool FC Financial Report: Balancing Revenue and Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool FC has reported a pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds for the last season. The club attributed this to rising salaries and overhead costs that outweighed their increased revenue figures, according to their latest financial report.

The Premier League club's administrative costs surged by 38 million pounds and have now reached 600 million pounds. Despite these expenses, Liverpool's total revenue climbed by 20 million pounds to reach 614 million pounds. However, media revenue took a hit, dropping by 38 million pounds because the team competed in the Europa League instead of the more lucrative Champions League.

On a brighter note, the club experienced increased matchday and commercial revenues, which went up by 22 million pounds and 36 million pounds, respectively. Jenny Beacham, the club's chief financial officer, emphasized that maintaining financial sustainability remains a key priority amid escalating costs. Liverpool continues to perform strongly this season, holding a 13-point lead in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025