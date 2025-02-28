Liverpool FC Financial Report: Balancing Revenue and Rising Costs
Liverpool FC reported a pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds for last season, due to rising salaries and overhead costs. Despite increased total revenue, media revenue decreased because of the club's absence from the Champions League. Matchday and commercial revenues saw significant growth. Financial sustainability remains a priority.
Liverpool FC has reported a pre-tax loss of 57 million pounds for the last season. The club attributed this to rising salaries and overhead costs that outweighed their increased revenue figures, according to their latest financial report.
The Premier League club's administrative costs surged by 38 million pounds and have now reached 600 million pounds. Despite these expenses, Liverpool's total revenue climbed by 20 million pounds to reach 614 million pounds. However, media revenue took a hit, dropping by 38 million pounds because the team competed in the Europa League instead of the more lucrative Champions League.
On a brighter note, the club experienced increased matchday and commercial revenues, which went up by 22 million pounds and 36 million pounds, respectively. Jenny Beacham, the club's chief financial officer, emphasized that maintaining financial sustainability remains a key priority amid escalating costs. Liverpool continues to perform strongly this season, holding a 13-point lead in the Premier League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bayern Edges Past Celtic in Champions League Thriller
Controversial Red Card Stirs Debate in Champions League Clash
Women's Premier League Kicks Off in Vadodara: A New Era for Indian Women’s Cricket
Manchester City Battles Consistency Against Newcastle in Pivotal Premier League Clash
Premier League Clubs Delay New Financial Regulations, Maintain Current Rules