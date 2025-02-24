Government Moves to Regulate Private Healthcare Costs Amid Rising Prices

In a significant move to address the affordability of private healthcare in South Africa, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, has underscored the necessity of regulating healthcare costs to ensure accessibility for the majority of citizens.

Speaking at a joint media briefing alongside Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Tau detailed the government’s plan to implement key recommendations from the Health Market Inquiry (HMI), which had highlighted substantial inefficiencies and anticompetitive practices within the private healthcare sector.

Key Issues Identified in the Health Market Inquiry

The HMI, conducted by the Competition Commission under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, pinpointed several critical issues affecting private healthcare. These include high market concentration, an unregulated supply side, non-transparent pricing, exclusive contracts, and various barriers that prevent new market entrants from competing fairly.

A major concern raised was the absence of a formal tariff determination framework, which has resulted in inflated costs for both Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) and non-PMBs. The HMI found that pricing abuses, overutilization of services, and co-payments have significantly contributed to rising healthcare costs.

Draft Interim Block Exemption for Tariff Determination

To address these concerns, on 14 February 2025, Minister Tau published the Draft Interim Block Exemption for Tariffs Determination in the Healthcare Sector, developed in consultation with the Competition Commission and the National Department of Health.

The primary objectives of this exemption include:

Establishing a structured multi-stakeholder framework for setting healthcare tariffs.

Enhancing price transparency within the private healthcare sector.

Reducing costs for consumers by regulating tariff determination processes.

Addressing the Lack of a Transparent Pricing Framework

Currently, the absence of a structured framework for tariff determination results in unpredictable healthcare costs, balance billing, and a lack of pricing transparency. This uncertainty negatively affects patients, medical schemes, and smaller healthcare providers.

The draft exemption allows stakeholders to collaborate on tariff-setting, establishing agreements for:

The collective determination of healthcare tariffs.

Standardizing diagnosis codes.

Implementing quality measurement criteria to ensure fair pricing.

To oversee this process, the Tariffs Governing Body (TGB) and the Multilateral Negotiating Forum (MNF) have been established, ensuring a transparent and structured approach to tariff-setting.

Exclusion of Private Hospitals from the Framework

Minister Tau clarified that private hospitals are excluded from the block exemption due to their significant market power. This exclusion specifically applies to hospital admission fees and does not extend to treatment costs. The intent is to enable collective bargaining among medical schemes and healthcare providers while ensuring affordability for consumers.

Rising Healthcare Costs and the Need for Reform

Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi highlighted the urgent need for intervention, citing medical price inflation (MPI) at 9.5%, compared to the consumer price index of 4.5% to 4.6%.

Motsoaledi attributed the skyrocketing private healthcare costs to the 2004 Competition Commission ruling that prohibited collective price negotiation, resulting in an unregulated pricing environment. Previous attempts to regulate pricing, including the National Health Reference Price List and the Health Professions Council of South Africa’s guidelines, were met with legal challenges.

Implementing HMI Recommendations and Future Steps

The HMI recommended the establishment of an independent Supply-Side Regulator for Healthcare (SSRH) to oversee licensing, create a unified data repository, and negotiate private sector pricing. It also proposed replacing the fee-for-service model with a standard benefit package under National Health Insurance (NHI).

However, given the National Treasury’s reluctance to create new public entities, some recommendations will be phased in gradually as temporary solutions to alleviate the financial burden on patients.

“We recognize that the full implementation of NHI will take time. In the interim, we are adopting measures to relieve the financial pressure experienced by South Africans when accessing healthcare services,” said Motsoaledi.

Conclusion

The introduction of the Draft Interim Block Exemption for Tariffs Determination marks a critical step in reforming South Africa’s private healthcare sector. By implementing structured price regulation and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, the government aims to reduce costs and enhance accessibility for all citizens. Further engagement and refinements to the framework will follow to ensure that healthcare remains affordable and transparent.