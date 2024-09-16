Auction of Modi's Memorable Mementos to Fund Ganga Cleaning Initiatives
An exhibition of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be auctioned, with proceeds going towards cleaning the Ganga. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that about 600 items, including sports memorabilia and a silver veena, will be up for auction, with a combined base price of around Rs 1.5 crore.
- Country:
- India
An eclectic collection of gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ranging from sports shoes of Paralympic medalists to a silver veena, is slated for auction shortly, according to Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
The exhibition, showcased at the National Gallery of Modern Art, highlights about 600 items with a base price totaling approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The funds raised from this auction will be allocated to the National Ganga Fund, a testament to Modi's initiative of auctioning gifts for noble causes.
Notable items include sports shoes from Paralympic medalists priced at Rs 2.86 lakh and a model of the Ram Temple valued at Rs 5.50 lakh. The auction will commence on Modi's birthday, September 17, and conclude on October 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Shines at Paris 2024 Paralympics with Record Medal Haul
Thulasimathi Murugesan Reaches Women's Singles SU5 Badminton Final at Paralympics
India Shines at Paris Paralympics with Historic Wins by Women Athletes
Indian badminton player Kumar Nitesh wins men's singles (SL3) gold in Paralympics, beating Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21.
Nitesh Kumar Clinches Gold in Men's Singles SL3 at Paralympics