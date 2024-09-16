Auction of Modi's Memorable Mementos to Fund Ganga Cleaning Initiatives

An eclectic collection of gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ranging from sports shoes of Paralympic medalists to a silver veena, is slated for auction shortly, according to Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The exhibition, showcased at the National Gallery of Modern Art, highlights about 600 items with a base price totaling approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The funds raised from this auction will be allocated to the National Ganga Fund, a testament to Modi's initiative of auctioning gifts for noble causes.

Notable items include sports shoes from Paralympic medalists priced at Rs 2.86 lakh and a model of the Ram Temple valued at Rs 5.50 lakh. The auction will commence on Modi's birthday, September 17, and conclude on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)