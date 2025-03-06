Paralympics-Each sport must find own solution for transgender athletes, says IPC chief

Left Menu

Each sport must set its own rules on the participation of transgender athletes instead of one global rule and it must be based on scientific data, International Paralympics Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Thursday. Speaking on one year ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, Parsons, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, said any decision should have an inclusive approach.

Each sport must set its own rules on the participation of transgender athletes instead of one global rule and it must be based on scientific data, International Paralympics Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Thursday.

Speaking on one year ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, Parsons, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, said any decision should have an inclusive approach. The Olympic Games and Paralympics currently allow transgender athletes to compete.

Italy's Valentina Petrillo became the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Paralympics after the visually impaired sprinter competed in Paris last year. "Protecting the female participation is a must but we also have to address the fact that there are more transgender individuals who want to practice high-level sport," Parsons told Reuters in an interview.

"We must have an inclusive approach. It should be guided by science. I think science is what can give us answers in every sport about participation of transgender athletes. "I believe that every sport has to find its own way. When it comes to transgender ... science is the guiding principle."

The IOC has refused to apply any universal rule. Instead, in 2021, it instructed international federations to each come up with their own rules for their sport. Some sports, including athletics, swimming and rugby, have done so, but many have yet to finalise a policy on the issue.

TRUMP BAN However, United States President Donald Trump, whose country will host the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, has issued an order to exclude transgender girls and women from female sports.

Trump said he would not allow transgender athletes to compete at the LA28 Games and urged the IOC to "change everything to do with the Olympics and this absolutely ridiculous subject. "We have three and a half years to go to the Games and a lot of things will happen between now and then," Parsons said.

"I think we need to work with international federations. We will be supporting them in the build-up to the Games and to apply their rules in their specific competitions." Parsons has, however, more immediate issues to tackle with the 2026 Paralympics a year away and Italian organisers racing to complete key venues on a tight deadline.

"It's a tight schedule but we are confident, and we have been reassured by the Italian authorities, that it's going to be delivered," he said. The Paralympics will host more than 600 competitors in 80 events of six paralympic sports across Milan, Cortina and two more clusters in mainly existing or temporary venues.

"We maximize the use of existing venues. So in this edition, yes, it means that the venues are very spread out," Parsons said. The Winter Paralympics will have spectators back -- with some 200,000 tickets on offer -- after the Beijing 2022 Paralympics were affected by the pandemic. Nearly 90% of tickets cost 35 euros ($37.75) or less.

"We are happy where we are at the moment," Parsons said regarding preparations for the Paralympics. ($1 = 0.9270 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

