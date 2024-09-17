Left Menu

Farewell to Bappas: Ganesh Visarjan Procession Lights Up Pune

The immersion processions for Lord Ganesh in Pune started on Tuesday, marking the end of the 10-day Ganpati festival. With heavy police deployment to manage the crowds, the processions featured traditional music and chants. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also participated in the ceremonies.

Updated: 17-09-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Immersion processions of Lord Ganesh idols began in Pune on Tuesday morning amid heavy police deployment as the faithful lined the roads to bid farewell to their 'Bappas'.

The 10-day Ganpati festival, which began on September 7, culminates on Anant Chaturdashi on Tuesday. Some 7,000 police personnel have been deployed on the main roads from where the processions will be taken out.

The procession started with the first 'manacha' (eminent and revered) idol of Kasba Ganesh mandal. Beats of traditional 'dhol and tasha' and chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya' rented the air as the procession began. Other notable idols included those from Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tukshibaug, and Kesariwada mandals.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra performed 'puja' at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati and an 'aarti' at Kasba Ganpati ahead of the procession. Earlier, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya, performed 'puja' before the immersion procession at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

