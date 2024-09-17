Karan Johar to Host Indian Adaptation of 'The Traitors' on Prime Video

Producer-director Karan Johar is set to headline the Indian adaptation of the hit reality series 'The Traitors' on Prime Video, according to an announcement made by the streaming giant on Tuesday.

The collaboration with independent distributor All3Media International brings the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning format to India, produced by BBC Studios India Productions.

In this ultimate game of trust and deception, 20 contestants will compete for a cash jackpot at a grand palace, unaware that a few among them are 'traitors' chosen by Johar. The Indian adaptation, premiering exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles, promises an unpredictable journey full of intrigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)