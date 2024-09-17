Left Menu

Kolkata Thunder Strikers Joins Women's Handball League

The Kolkata Thunder Strikers (KTS) will be one of the six teams in the Women's Handball League. KTS aims to empower female athletes, inspire young girls, and promote women's sports. Led by Priya Jain, the team plans to host training camps and community outreach programs in West Bengal.

Updated: 17-09-2024 14:58 IST
  • India

The organisers of the Women's Handball League announced on Tuesday that Kolkata Thunder Strikers (KTS) will be one of six teams in the upcoming edition.

Passionate about empowering female athletes, KTS aims to redefine traditional roles for women through the game of handball. The team is dedicated to developing a strong, competitive squad that will strive to revive city-based sports teams in the state, according to a press release.

With a vision to inspire young girls, build a strong grassroots network, and create more opportunities for women in sports, WHL is committed to promoting inclusivity and raising the profile of women's sports nationwide.

Priya Jain, Director of Pavna Sports Venture, the licensing rights holder of the league, welcomed the Kolkata outfit. 'Representing one of India's most fervent sporting regions, KTS is set to tap into a deep well of talent and forge a strong connection with the vibrant and passionate sporting cultural scene of West Bengal,' said Jain.

The team will host training camps, organise school tournaments, and engage the community through outreach programmes, social media, and fan-focused events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

