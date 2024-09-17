Left Menu

Bullion Market Closure Marks Anant Chaturdashi

The bullion market in the national capital remained closed on Tuesday due to Anant Chaturdashi. This festival, significant in Hindu culture, led to the suspension of trading activities in this sector for the day.

Updated: 17-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:22 IST
The bullion market in the national capital witnessed a complete shutdown on Tuesday, aligning with the observance of Anant Chaturdashi.

This festival holds great significance in Hindu culture and prompts the suspension of trading activities in various sectors, including the bullion market.

As a result, no trading occurred in the bullion segment for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

