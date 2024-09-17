Bullion Market Closure Marks Anant Chaturdashi
The bullion market in the national capital remained closed on Tuesday due to Anant Chaturdashi. This festival, significant in Hindu culture, led to the suspension of trading activities in this sector for the day.
As a result, no trading occurred in the bullion segment for the day.
