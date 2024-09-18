Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Idol Immersion in Maharashtra

A 24-year-old man drowned during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Maharashtra’s Palghar district in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police reports. The victim, identified as Amit Satish Mohite, was part of a group of devotees gathered at Totli Talav for the immersion ritual.

Around 3:30 am, Mohite experienced a seizure and subsequently fell into the lake. Despite the immediate efforts of those present, he could not be saved, an official stated.

Mohite’s body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death case.

(With inputs from agencies.)