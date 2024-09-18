Former NRAI Secretary-General Baljit Singh Sethi Passes Away at 89

Former Secretary-General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Baljit Singh Sethi, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89. Sethi served the NRAI for nearly 25 years, starting in 1985 until 2009.

NRAI senior vice-president Kalikesh Singh Deo expressed his condolences, highlighting Sethi's invaluable contributions to the shooting community. 'It is an irreparable loss to our shooting family. His contribution to the development and growth of the sport in the country is immeasurable,' said Singh Deo.

The current NRAI secretary-general, Sultan Singh, echoed similar sentiments, stating, 'The entire shooting fraternity is indebted to him for his contribution to the sport and he will be missed by all of us.'

(With inputs from agencies.)