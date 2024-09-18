Breathtaking Rides: Sikkim's Longest and Highest Cable Car Now Operational

Sikkim's longest and highest cable car has become operational in Namchi ahead of the festive season, offering scenic rides, officials said on Wednesday.

The 3.5-km-long Bhaleydhunga Ropeway starts at 1,800 m above sea level and ascends to 3,500 m, providing breathtaking views of the region and Mt Kanchenjunga.

Priced at Rs 950 per ride, the cable car, according to a Tourism Department official, is equipped with 18 cabins, each accommodating eight passengers. The ropeway ensures a scenic journey from Dhapper to the Bhaleydhunga summit and operates with a top speed of 6 meters per second.

The ropeway is operating from 8 am to 3 pm, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)