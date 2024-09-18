Left Menu

Breathtaking Rides: Sikkim's Longest and Highest Cable Car Now Operational

Sikkim's longest and highest cable car in Namchi has started operations. Spanning 3.5 km, the Bhaleydhunga Ropeway ascends from 1,800 m to 3,500 m. Priced at Rs 950, it features 18 cabins seating eight passengers each, and operates daily from 8 am to 3 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:18 IST
Breathtaking Rides: Sikkim's Longest and Highest Cable Car Now Operational
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's longest and highest cable car has become operational in Namchi ahead of the festive season, offering scenic rides, officials said on Wednesday.

The 3.5-km-long Bhaleydhunga Ropeway starts at 1,800 m above sea level and ascends to 3,500 m, providing breathtaking views of the region and Mt Kanchenjunga.

Priced at Rs 950 per ride, the cable car, according to a Tourism Department official, is equipped with 18 cabins, each accommodating eight passengers. The ropeway ensures a scenic journey from Dhapper to the Bhaleydhunga summit and operates with a top speed of 6 meters per second.

The ropeway is operating from 8 am to 3 pm, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024