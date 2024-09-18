Breathtaking Rides: Sikkim's Longest and Highest Cable Car Now Operational
Sikkim's longest and highest cable car in Namchi has started operations. Spanning 3.5 km, the Bhaleydhunga Ropeway ascends from 1,800 m to 3,500 m. Priced at Rs 950, it features 18 cabins seating eight passengers each, and operates daily from 8 am to 3 pm.
Sikkim's longest and highest cable car has become operational in Namchi ahead of the festive season, offering scenic rides, officials said on Wednesday.
The 3.5-km-long Bhaleydhunga Ropeway starts at 1,800 m above sea level and ascends to 3,500 m, providing breathtaking views of the region and Mt Kanchenjunga.
Priced at Rs 950 per ride, the cable car, according to a Tourism Department official, is equipped with 18 cabins, each accommodating eight passengers. The ropeway ensures a scenic journey from Dhapper to the Bhaleydhunga summit and operates with a top speed of 6 meters per second.
The ropeway is operating from 8 am to 3 pm, the official added.
