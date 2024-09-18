Left Menu

Ganesh Immersion Spectacle Concludes in Pune After 28 Hours

The Ganesh immersion processions in Pune ended after over 28 hours on Wednesday afternoon with significant police presence. A total of 3,762 Ganesh mandal idols and 10,14,634 household idols were immersed, mostly in the Mutha River. The immersion began on Tuesday morning and included some of Pune's most famous idols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:37 IST
The Ganesh immersion processions in Pune city concluded Wednesday afternoon, following over 28 hours of fervent celebrations and elaborate police deployment, an official reported.

A total of 3,762 Ganesh mandal idols and 10,14,634 household idols were immersed, with processions originating from various locations at 10 am on Tuesday. Most idols were submerged in the Mutha River.

The first five Ganapati—Kasba Ganesh, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada—were immersed Tuesday by 7:45 pm, while the iconic Dagadusheth Halwai idol was consigned to water at 9 pm. Several key public mandals completed their immersion on Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

