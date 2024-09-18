Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Career Milestone and Hints at Future Collaboration with Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her desire to work again with her husband Saif Ali Khan, mentioning his upcoming Telugu debut. She announced a film festival celebrating her 25-year career. The week-long festival, running in 15 cities, will screen her notable films. Kareena revealed her children have not watched her movies.
At a recent press event, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her enthusiasm for a future collaboration with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, who is set to make his Telugu debut in 'Devara: Part 1' on September 27.
Kareena also announced a film festival, 'PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival', which will take place from September 20 to September 27 in over 30 cinema halls across 15 cities. The festival will showcase her illustrious career, featuring films like 'Omkara' and 'Ashoka', which Saif is excited to watch.
Reflecting on her journey, Kareena mentioned her children, Taimur and Jeh, and their unfamiliarity with her work. She humorously noted that Taimur is more focused on football than acting but hopes he will eventually watch her films. The star's candid revelations provided a heartwarming glimpse into her family life and career aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
