Kareena Kapoor Hopes for a Film Reunion with Saif Ali Khan as Telugu Debut Approaches

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her eagerness to collaborate once more with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on a film. The 43-year-old actress shared her hopes during a press event, where she also talked about her excitement for Saif's debut in the Telugu film industry with 'Devara: Part 1', set to release on September 27.

Kareena was speaking at a press event to unveil a film festival celebrating 25 years of her illustrious career. The festival, 'PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival,' will be held across over 30 cinema halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

Sharing her journey with Saif, Kareena mentioned how delighted he was about the festival. Known for working together in films like 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', and 'Kurbaan', Kareena and Saif continue to be a dynamic duo in Bollywood. She also hinted that their children may finally watch some of her films during the festival, suggesting 'Jab We Met' as a starting point.

