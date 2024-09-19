Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Hopes for a Film Reunion with Saif Ali Khan as Telugu Debut Approaches

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her desire to share screen space with husband Saif Ali Khan once more. She also discussed her anticipation for Saif's Telugu debut film, 'Devara: Part 1', released on September 27. Kareena announced a week-long film festival celebrating 25 years of her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:53 IST
Kareena Kapoor Hopes for a Film Reunion with Saif Ali Khan as Telugu Debut Approaches
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her eagerness to collaborate once more with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on a film. The 43-year-old actress shared her hopes during a press event, where she also talked about her excitement for Saif's debut in the Telugu film industry with 'Devara: Part 1', set to release on September 27.

Kareena was speaking at a press event to unveil a film festival celebrating 25 years of her illustrious career. The festival, 'PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival,' will be held across over 30 cinema halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

Sharing her journey with Saif, Kareena mentioned how delighted he was about the festival. Known for working together in films like 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', and 'Kurbaan', Kareena and Saif continue to be a dynamic duo in Bollywood. She also hinted that their children may finally watch some of her films during the festival, suggesting 'Jab We Met' as a starting point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024