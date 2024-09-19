Left Menu

Thriller Drama 'The Sabarmati Report' Set for November 15 Release

The Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', inspired by true events and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, has shifted its release date from May 3 to November 15. The film stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:41 IST
Thriller Drama 'The Sabarmati Report' Set for November 15 Release
  • Country:
  • India

Thriller drama 'The Sabarmati Report', initially scheduled for a May 3 release, will now hit the screens on November 15, according to an announcement from the makers on Thursday.

Inspired by true events, the Hindi film features performances from Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Dheeraj Sarna has directed the film, which is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

'The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!' read an Instagram post from production house Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Vikir Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024