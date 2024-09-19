Thriller Drama 'The Sabarmati Report' Set for November 15 Release

Thriller drama 'The Sabarmati Report', initially scheduled for a May 3 release, will now hit the screens on November 15, according to an announcement from the makers on Thursday.

Inspired by true events, the Hindi film features performances from Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Dheeraj Sarna has directed the film, which is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

'The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!' read an Instagram post from production house Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced by Vikir Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)