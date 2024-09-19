Left Menu

CPI(M) Youth Leader Minakshi Mukherjee Faces CBI Over RG Kar Hospital Case

Minakshi Mukherjee, the DYFI state secretary, testified before the CBI regarding the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. She stressed the need to investigate those involved, alleged evidence tampering, and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. Mukherjee had previously opposed the rapid cremation of the victim's body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:55 IST
Minakshi Mukherjee, the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), appeared before the CBI at their Salt Lake office on Thursday concerning the RG Kar hospital rape-murder investigation.

Mukherjee expressed her intention to cooperate fully with the investigation, stating she arrived at the agency's office after returning from Raiganj in north Bengal earlier that morning. The CPI(M) youth leader emphasized addressing issues of evidence tampering and called for thorough interrogation of all those involved.

She informed investigators about the events of August 9, including the police handling of the victim's body. Mukherjee, who had previously met the deceased medic's parents and opposed hasty cremation, warned against any attempts to derail the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

