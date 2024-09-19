Pope Francis Approves Controversial Medjugorje Devotion, Highlighting Positive Spiritual Fruits

Pope Francis has given his blessing to a Catholic spiritual devotion focused in Medjugorje, Bosnia, despite long-standing controversy over whether the Virgin Mary actually appears to locals, the Vatican announced on Thursday.

According to the Vatican's doctrinal office, Francis is not confirming the authenticity of messages supposedly delivered by the Madonna. Instead, he acknowledges the 'positive fruits' experienced by Catholics involved with the town's spiritual activities.

This statement seems to wrap up decades of Vatican scrutiny into alleged visitations first reported by six children in 1981. The site has since become a major destination for pilgrims, with hundreds of thousands visiting annually, often claiming a renewed sense of spirituality.

Francis had previously voiced skepticism about the phenomenon. In 2017, he told reporters he doubted Mary would act as 'the head of a telegraph office' by delivering frequent messages. The latest Vatican note clarifies that it does not endorse the supernatural events as authentic, stressing that the Holy Spirit's fruitful influence on the faithful in Medjugorje is the focus.

The Vatican advises Catholics to be 'attentive and cautious' in interpreting alleged messages from Mary, which largely address themes of peace and piety while warning of potential global calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)