Heightened Security Measures at Oktoberfest After Deadly Incident in Solingen

Security has been significantly tightened at Oktoberfest following last month's deadly knife attack in Solingen, located in western Germany. Festival-goers should brace for longer queues at entry points due to the deployment of metal detectors for the first time in the Bavarian beer festival's 189-year history.

Authorities have clarified that while there are no specific threats against the world's largest folk festival, which starts on Saturday and runs until October 6, around 6 million revelers are expected to attend. Many will don traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses as they partake in the festivities in Munich.

The increased security comes in the wake of an August 23 attack in Solingen that resulted in three deaths and eight injuries. The suspect, a 26-year-old Syrian asylum seeker who had evaded deportation, was detained. The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the violence but has not provided any evidence to support its claim.

The incident has left Germany reeling and has reignited the country's debate on immigration. In response, the Interior Ministry has extended temporary border controls across all nine frontiers for six months, posing a potential challenge to European unity.

At Oktoberfest, these tensions will manifest in stricter security protocols. According to the German news agency dpa, hand-held metal detectors will be used on a random basis or following any suspicious activity. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter has acknowledged that these measures may lead to longer entry wait times but emphasizes that safety is paramount.

Complementing the security measures are more than 600 police officers, 2,000 security staff, and over 50 surveillance cameras. The festival grounds will be fenced off, and attendees are prohibited from bringing knives, glass bottles, and backpacks.

This is not the first time Oktoberfest has experienced heightened security. In 2016, similar measures were put in place following a series of attacks, including a shooting spree by a German teenager in a Munich mall that left nine people dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)