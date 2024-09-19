Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring the Legacy of Krishen Khanna

The art and literary communities convened at The Oberoi, New Delhi, from September 13th to 21st to celebrate the centenary of esteemed Indian artist Krishen Khanna.

A preview event on September 12th drew notable artists Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, and Amitabh Das, alongside collectors like Kiran Nadar and Abeer Vivek Abrol, to pay tribute to Khanna's illustrious career. Abrol, a young and esteemed art collector, particularly lauded Khanna's contributions to Indian contemporary art.

The main celebration featured Khanna's book launch, ''In My 100th Year,'' and an exhibition of his vibrant works titled ''My Sketchbook in Colour.'' The event included lively discussions among artists and collectors, sharing insights into Khanna's influential creations.

Recognized for his abstracted figurative artworks depicting Indian street scenes, Krishen Khanna has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His works are housed in notable institutions like the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

