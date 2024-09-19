Left Menu

Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring the Legacy of Krishen Khanna

The centenary of esteemed Indian artist Krishen Khanna was celebrated at The Oberoi, New Delhi from September 13th to 21st. The event featured a book launch, an exhibition, and gathered prominent artists and collectors to honor Khanna's significant contributions to contemporary Indian art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:13 IST
Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring the Legacy of Krishen Khanna
  • Country:
  • India

The art and literary communities convened at The Oberoi, New Delhi, from September 13th to 21st to celebrate the centenary of esteemed Indian artist Krishen Khanna.

A preview event on September 12th drew notable artists Manu Parekh, Madhvi Parekh, Paramjit Singh, Paresh Maity, and Amitabh Das, alongside collectors like Kiran Nadar and Abeer Vivek Abrol, to pay tribute to Khanna's illustrious career. Abrol, a young and esteemed art collector, particularly lauded Khanna's contributions to Indian contemporary art.

The main celebration featured Khanna's book launch, ''In My 100th Year,'' and an exhibition of his vibrant works titled ''My Sketchbook in Colour.'' The event included lively discussions among artists and collectors, sharing insights into Khanna's influential creations.

Recognized for his abstracted figurative artworks depicting Indian street scenes, Krishen Khanna has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His works are housed in notable institutions like the National Gallery of Modern Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024