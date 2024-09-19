Left Menu

Heightened Security for President Murmu's Ranchi Visit

Security has been substantially increased in Ranchi for President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit. She is participating in the centennial celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture. The visit involves heightened security measures, traffic diversions, and interactions with scientists and farmers. The President will depart on Friday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:08 IST
Security has been substantially increased in Ranchi for President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit, where she will participate in the centennial celebrations of the ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, officials stated.

The President is expected to arrive around 7 pm on Thursday and will stay the night at Raj Bhavan. She will attend the program on Friday, according to authorities.

"We have implemented three-layered security measures due to the President's visit, deploying adequate officials and forces at the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the ICAR program venue," Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha reported. Traffic diversions have been enforced in several areas.

On Friday, the program at ICAR-NISA in Namkum will commence at 11.10 am. The President will engage with scientists and address farmers, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar mentioned. All necessary arrangements have been made.

Following the event, the President is scheduled to depart from Ranchi airport around 1 pm for New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

