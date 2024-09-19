Denmark's Queen Margrethe II: Hospitalized After Abdication

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who surprisingly abdicated earlier this year, has been admitted to a hospital following a fall at her home. Danish media reported Thursday that the queen is in stable condition.

The 84-year-old monarch was taken to the Danish capital's university hospital late Wednesday from Fredensborg Castle, situated north of Copenhagen. A statement from the royal house confirmed she is under observation.

"Given the circumstances, the queen is doing well but will remain under observation," said Lene Balleby, head of communications for the royal family. No further comments were made.

Queen Margrethe was set to attend a Friday event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University. However, her participation has been canceled. Margrethe had an academic background in prehistoric archaeology and noted she might have become an archaeologist if not for her royal duties.

In January, she became Denmark's first monarch to abdicate in almost 900 years, passing the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. During her 52-year reign, Margrethe insisted she wouldn't step down. However, health issues, including back surgery, led her to change course. "Time takes its toll," she said during a New Year's address that shocked the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)