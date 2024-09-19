Left Menu

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II: Hospitalized After Abdication

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who abdicated earlier this year, has been hospitalized after a fall. The 84-year-old monarch was admitted for observation in Copenhagen. Her planned attendance at an event has been canceled. Margrethe, who has a background in archaeology, handed over the throne to her son in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:36 IST
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II: Hospitalized After Abdication
Queen Margrethe II
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who surprisingly abdicated earlier this year, has been admitted to a hospital following a fall at her home. Danish media reported Thursday that the queen is in stable condition.

The 84-year-old monarch was taken to the Danish capital's university hospital late Wednesday from Fredensborg Castle, situated north of Copenhagen. A statement from the royal house confirmed she is under observation.

"Given the circumstances, the queen is doing well but will remain under observation," said Lene Balleby, head of communications for the royal family. No further comments were made.

Queen Margrethe was set to attend a Friday event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University. However, her participation has been canceled. Margrethe had an academic background in prehistoric archaeology and noted she might have become an archaeologist if not for her royal duties.

In January, she became Denmark's first monarch to abdicate in almost 900 years, passing the throne to her son, Crown Prince Frederik. During her 52-year reign, Margrethe insisted she wouldn't step down. However, health issues, including back surgery, led her to change course. "Time takes its toll," she said during a New Year's address that shocked the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024