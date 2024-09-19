Left Menu

Beloved White Tigress 'Riddhi' Passes Away at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

A 15-year-old white tigress named Riddhi, a popular attraction at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, has passed away due to what are believed to be age-related health issues. Brought to Bhopal from Indore zoo in an animal exchange program, Riddhi had become a favorite among park visitors.

A 15-year-old white tigress, 'Riddhi', a prime attraction for visitors at Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park for several years, has died, possibly due to old age-related problems, a veterinarian said on Thursday.

Riddhi was brought to Van Vihar from Indore zoo under an animal exchange program when she was four years old. She was housed in an enclosure and became one of the main attractions for visitors.

''Since the last two days, the tigress had not taken her regular meals, which was a normal practice for her. She appeared normal in her enclosure till Wednesday, but on Thursday morning, the animal was found unconscious,'' said the park's wildlife veterinarian, Atul Gupta.

After a medical examination, Riddhi was declared dead. The carcass was disposed of as per norms after an autopsy. According to Gupta, the prima facie cause of death appeared to be the failure of internal organs due to old age.

Tigers normally have a life-span of 15 to 16 years in the wild. In captivity, they survive longer due to the protected environment and care provided, according to wildlife experts.

