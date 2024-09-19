Empowering Women: The Key to India's Development by 2047

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for women to pursue higher education and become independent to help India become the most developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vishwa Vidyalaya's diamond jubilee convocation, she called for collective support to uplift backward communities.

Murmu urged educational institutions to encourage daughters to dream big and become self-reliant, noting that female students outnumbered their male counterparts among merit awardees. She stressed that true development involves collective effort and participation from all segments of society.

The President paid homage to Devi Ahilyabai's contributions to administration, justice, and women empowerment, marking her 300th birth anniversary. Murmu extended her best wishes to graduating students, urging them to continuously seek education and use their knowledge for inclusive and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)