PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU PRESENTS VISITOR’S AWARDS 2023

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the two-day Visitor’s Conference 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. As the Visitor of 184 Central Institutes of Higher Education, the President addressed a distinguished gathering of academicians, researchers, and policymakers, underscoring the crucial role of higher education in shaping India’s future as a global knowledge superpower.

In her inaugural address, the President highlighted that a country’s level of development is directly reflected in the quality of its education system. She called upon the heads of higher learning institutions to take a leading role in making India a pivotal center of the global knowledge economy. She particularly stressed the importance of research, alongside education, in achieving this vision.

The President acknowledged the Government of India’s establishment of the National Research Fund as a strategic initiative to encourage innovation and research excellence. She expressed confidence that higher education institutions would harness this fund to drive groundbreaking research and technological advancements.

Positioning India as a Global Knowledge Hub

The President articulated an ambitious vision for India’s higher education community. She urged institutions to strive for international recognition, ensure that Indian research and patents create global impact, and attract students from developed nations to Indian universities. She pointed out that while Indian students enrich premier institutions worldwide, efforts must be made to retain and utilize their talent within the country.

She emphasized that for India to emerge as a global knowledge leader, Indian research and scientific contributions must be widely acknowledged and adopted by the global community.

Balancing Excellence with Social Inclusion

In her speech, President Murmu underscored the need for inclusivity in higher education. She emphasized that economic, social, or psychological barriers should not hinder any student from accessing quality education. She urged institutional heads and faculty members to support students by providing moral and psychological guidance, creating a nurturing academic environment, and ensuring positive energy in university campuses.

Rediscovering India’s Rich Scientific Heritage

Highlighting India’s historical contributions to science and knowledge, the President encouraged institutions to engage in intensive research to rediscover and integrate traditional Indian knowledge systems into contemporary education and technology. She stated that organically developed indigenous knowledge should be leveraged for modern applications, strengthening India’s academic and research ecosystem.

Recognizing Excellence: Presentation of the Visitor’s Awards

During the conference’s inaugural session, President Murmu conferred the prestigious eighth Visitor’s Awards in three key categories: Innovation, Research, and Technology Development.

Visitor’s Award for Innovation : Prof Saripella Srikrishna, Banaras Hindu University, was honored for his groundbreaking work in Quantum Technology, which significantly contributes to the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

: Prof Saripella Srikrishna, Banaras Hindu University, was honored for his groundbreaking work in Quantum Technology, which significantly contributes to the National Green Hydrogen Mission. Visitor’s Award for Research in Physical Sciences : Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, University of Hyderabad, received the award for his pioneering research in high bioavailability drugs and affordable pharmaceuticals with enhanced efficacy.

: Prof Ashwini Kumar Nangia, University of Hyderabad, received the award for his pioneering research in high bioavailability drugs and affordable pharmaceuticals with enhanced efficacy. Visitor’s Award for Research in Biological Sciences : Jointly awarded to Prof Rina Chakrabarti, University of Delhi, for her research in Sustainable Freshwater Aquaculture, and Prof Raj Kumar, Central University of Punjab, for his contributions in cancer research and the development of synthetic anticancer lead molecules.

: Jointly awarded to Prof Rina Chakrabarti, University of Delhi, for her research in Sustainable Freshwater Aquaculture, and Prof Raj Kumar, Central University of Punjab, for his contributions in cancer research and the development of synthetic anticancer lead molecules. Visitor’s Award for Technology Development: Dr Venkateswarlu Chintala, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, was recognized for his innovative work in producing petrol and diesel from landfill municipal mixed plastic waste at a commercial scale.

Deliberations on Key Educational Reforms

The conference will continue tomorrow with discussions on transformative reforms in the education sector, including:

Flexibility in Academic Courses : Introduction of credit sharing, credit transfer, and multiple entry-exit options to enhance academic mobility.

: Introduction of credit sharing, credit transfer, and multiple entry-exit options to enhance academic mobility. Internationalization of Higher Education : Strengthening collaborations with global institutions and attracting international students to India.

: Strengthening collaborations with global institutions and attracting international students to India. Translational Research and Innovation : Strategies for converting research and innovations into practical, market-ready solutions.

: Strategies for converting research and innovations into practical, market-ready solutions. Effective Student Selection and Academic Autonomy : Aligning selection processes with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) while ensuring student choices are respected.

: Aligning selection processes with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) while ensuring student choices are respected. Assessment and Evaluation Reforms: Enhancing evaluation methodologies to make education more competency-driven and industry-relevant.

The outcomes of these discussions will be presented to the President during the closing session of the conference, shaping the roadmap for India’s higher education institutions in the coming years.