Himachal Congress Minority Morcha Addresses Tensions Over Mosque Protests

The Himachal Congress Minority Morcha briefed central leaders about rising communal tensions due to demonstrations near mosques. The delegation met Congress executives in New Delhi, highlighting the fear instilled among Muslims. Recent protests demanding mosque demolitions have led to injuries and escalated disputes in various areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Congress Minority Morcha has informed central party leaders of increasing communal tensions caused by protests near mosques in the state. The delegation, led by state president Iqbal Mohammad, met with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and Minority Morcha national president Imran Pratapgarhi in the capital.

The Morcha stated that the atmosphere has become charged due to actions by Hindu groups in front of mosques, creating an environment of fear among Muslim residents. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu aims to promote communal harmony, but certain elements are undermining his efforts, they noted.

Incidents including injuries during protests and calls for mosque demolitions have escalated. Venugopal discussed the issue with the chief minister, emphasizing the need for swift resolution to maintain social stability. Reports of disputes turning communal and similar demands across the state underscore the urgent need for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

