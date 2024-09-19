Karnataka IT Minister Pushes for US Consulate in Bengaluru

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in Delhi on Thursday, putting forth a formal request to establish a US Consulate in Bengaluru. Kharge highlighted Karnataka's status as India's leading technology hub and presented a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to underscore the importance of this initiative.

The minister argued that a US Consulate in Bengaluru would serve the city's thriving business environment and tech community, expediting visa processing and other consular services. Kharge also pointed out that a local consulate would benefit the large number of students and professionals who frequently travel to the US.

Kharge took to social media platform 'X' to emphasize that the consulate would enhance trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and educational collaborations between the US and Karnataka. The US Ambassador responded positively but noted that further review would take place post-US elections. Kharge reassured the ambassador of his full support and encouraged sister city partnerships to bolster economic and technological investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)