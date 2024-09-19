Left Menu

Karnataka IT Minister Pushes for US Consulate in Bengaluru

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to request the establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru. They discussed Karnataka's prominence as a tech hub and the consulate's potential benefits for visa services, trade, and cultural exchanges. Kharge emphasized the state's readiness for increased US investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:21 IST
Karnataka IT Minister Pushes for US Consulate in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge met with United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in Delhi on Thursday, putting forth a formal request to establish a US Consulate in Bengaluru. Kharge highlighted Karnataka's status as India's leading technology hub and presented a letter from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to underscore the importance of this initiative.

The minister argued that a US Consulate in Bengaluru would serve the city's thriving business environment and tech community, expediting visa processing and other consular services. Kharge also pointed out that a local consulate would benefit the large number of students and professionals who frequently travel to the US.

Kharge took to social media platform 'X' to emphasize that the consulate would enhance trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and educational collaborations between the US and Karnataka. The US Ambassador responded positively but noted that further review would take place post-US elections. Kharge reassured the ambassador of his full support and encouraged sister city partnerships to bolster economic and technological investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024