Left Menu

Sex Racket Allegations Rock Malayalam Cinema Amid High-Profile Cases

A woman has accused a female actor of running a sex racket, alleging she was taken as a minor to Chennai for sexual favours under the guise of a film audition. The accused actor, who recently filed complaints against notable Malayalam actors, denies the claims, alleging financial disputes as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:06 IST
Sex Racket Allegations Rock Malayalam Cinema Amid High-Profile Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman on Thursday levied allegations of running a sex racket against a female actor, who is currently a complainant in separate rape and sexual harassment cases involving notable Malayalam cinema personalities.

The woman, who is also a relative of the complainant actor, claimed she was taken to Chennai for a film audition where she was presented to various individuals for sexual favours.

In a video, the woman alleged that she was a minor at the time and was coerced by the female actor. She repeated her claims that the female actor was operating a sex racket.

However, the female actor vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that the woman relative owed her money and that the allegations were intended to divert attention from her own complaints against prominent actors.

The female actor had recently made accusations against prominent actors like Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Idavela Babu, among others. The woman who raised the new allegations has lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the female actor.

Sources indicate that the complaint will be transferred to the special investigation team already investigating allegations against actors.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against numerous high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment as disclosed in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024