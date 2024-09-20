Sex Racket Allegations Rock Malayalam Cinema Amid High-Profile Cases

A woman on Thursday levied allegations of running a sex racket against a female actor, who is currently a complainant in separate rape and sexual harassment cases involving notable Malayalam cinema personalities.

The woman, who is also a relative of the complainant actor, claimed she was taken to Chennai for a film audition where she was presented to various individuals for sexual favours.

In a video, the woman alleged that she was a minor at the time and was coerced by the female actor. She repeated her claims that the female actor was operating a sex racket.

However, the female actor vehemently denied the accusations, asserting that the woman relative owed her money and that the allegations were intended to divert attention from her own complaints against prominent actors.

The female actor had recently made accusations against prominent actors like Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Idavela Babu, among others. The woman who raised the new allegations has lodged a complaint with the state police chief against the female actor.

Sources indicate that the complaint will be transferred to the special investigation team already investigating allegations against actors.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against numerous high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment as disclosed in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

(With inputs from agencies.)