New York Philharmonic Secures Lucrative Deal with Musicians' Union

The New York Philharmonic and its affiliated musicians' union finalized a collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, promising a significant pay hike of 30% over the next three years.

Under the new deal with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, raises of approximately 15% in 2024-25, and 7.5% each in 2025-26 and 2026-27 are slated. By the final season of the agreement, base pay is projected to rise to USD 205,000.

The union is set to ratify the agreement on Friday, with the contract expected to span from Saturday through September 20, 2027. The negotiation concludes a four-year contract that included pandemic-related pay cuts and was set to expire this week.

The philharmonic also faces internal leadership changes; Jaap van Zweden exited as music director by the end of the 2023-24 season, with Gustavo Dudamel set to take over in 2026-27. The organization is also in the midst of searching for a CEO following Gary Ginstling's unexpected departure in July.

