Indian Night Manager Series Garner's Emmy Nod

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager,' starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, has secured a nomination in the drama series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

'The Night Manager' stands as the sole Indian entry among 14 categories revealed by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS) on Thursday in New York.

Adapted from John le Carre's novel and the British show featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, and Olivia Colman, the series directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose, will contend with French show 'Les Gouttes de Dieu,' Australia's 'The Newsreader - Season 2,' and Argentina's 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2' in the category.

