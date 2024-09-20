Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Six-Year-Old Girl Found Dead at Gujarat Primary School

A six-year-old girl was found dead at a government-run primary school in Gujarat's Dahod district. The Class 1 student was discovered unconscious by her parents and relatives in the school's compound late at night. The authorities have registered a case of accidental death, pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:18 IST
In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl was found dead on the premises of a government-run primary school in Dahod district, Gujarat, according to police statements released on Friday.

The young Class 1 student was discovered late Thursday night by her worried parents and relatives at the primary school in Torani village, Singvad taluka, after she did not return home from school.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Kansara stated that the girl was found unconscious behind the school building. She was rushed to Limkheda Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Authorities have filed a case of accidental death and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Speaking to reporters, a relative shared that the school gate was locked, forcing them to jump over the compound wall in their desperate search. The girl was ultimately found unconscious behind the school's structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

