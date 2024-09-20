Left Menu

Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Stone Age Artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Recently, historians discovered Stone Age artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, revealing new insights into ancient human habitation. The findings, including rock paintings and tools, emphasize the historical importance of the Hadauti region. This discovery has been shared with archaeological authorities for further study and highlights the need for protective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:30 IST
Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Stone Age Artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Historians have recently unearthed significant Stone Age artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, shedding new light on the region's ancient human history. Among the findings are rock paintings, cup marks, and sharp-edged tools that date back between 35,000 and 200,000 years.

These discoveries were made approximately 50 kilometers from the Aalaniya river in Kota, further establishing the area as a crucial hub for prehistoric human activity. Historian Tej Singh from the Maharishi History Institute in Kota led a team to the site after locals encountered unusual rock markings in the forested Amarpura village.

The artefacts, including a 2.4-kilogram mortar believed to be used for processing food, have been reported to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Department of Archaeology and Museology for detailed examination. Experts like Jafarullah Khan urge the government to initiate excavation projects, citing the region's historical significance as a focal point for early human settlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024