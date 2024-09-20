Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Stone Age Artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Historians have recently unearthed significant Stone Age artefacts in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, shedding new light on the region's ancient human history. Among the findings are rock paintings, cup marks, and sharp-edged tools that date back between 35,000 and 200,000 years.

These discoveries were made approximately 50 kilometers from the Aalaniya river in Kota, further establishing the area as a crucial hub for prehistoric human activity. Historian Tej Singh from the Maharishi History Institute in Kota led a team to the site after locals encountered unusual rock markings in the forested Amarpura village.

The artefacts, including a 2.4-kilogram mortar believed to be used for processing food, have been reported to the Archaeological Survey of India and the Department of Archaeology and Museology for detailed examination. Experts like Jafarullah Khan urge the government to initiate excavation projects, citing the region's historical significance as a focal point for early human settlements.

