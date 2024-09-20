Florence Pugh Tackles Online Criticism: 'Being Real and Authentic Is My Goal'

Florence Pugh recently shared her experiences with online criticism and how she faces comments about her appearance, reported E! Online. 'The internet's a very mean place,' Pugh commented, acknowledging the challenges posed by such negativity.

'It's really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good,' she admitted. Despite this, Pugh emphasized her commitment to authenticity. 'The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell something that isn't the real me,' she stated.

Florence clarified that her approach isn't about seeking approval. 'I don't think it's confidence in hoping people like me. I think it's just, like, I don't want to be anyone else,' she explained, adding her reluctance to project false images on social media, 'I'm not a model. It's portraying a completely different version of myself that I don't necessarily believe in.'

She further shared that she now understands what she wants to present to the world. 'I know who I want to be and I know what I look like,' Pugh said, expressing a lack of insecurities about her identity. In her acting career, she strives for realism. 'I feel it's my duty to play human and ugly, to translate what looks real and what feels painful,' she remarked, stressing the importance of authenticity in her roles.

Florence Pugh is known for her roles in 'Lady Macbeth,' 'The Little Drummer Girl,' and 'Fighting with My Family,' among others, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)