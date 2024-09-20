Left Menu

INS Vikrant: Strengthening India's Maritime Power

INS Vikrant, an indigenous aircraft carrier, has joined the Indian Navy's western fleet, bolstering maritime strength in the Arabian Sea. Now, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya are stationed in Karwar, Karnataka. INS Vikramaditya is scheduled for a refit soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:38 IST
INS Vikrant: Strengthening India's Maritime Power
  • Country:
  • India

India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has officially joined the western naval fleet, marking a significant enhancement to maritime power in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy confirmed on Friday.

With this induction, the Indian Navy now operates two aircraft carriers—INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya—on its western front, both stationed in Karwar, Karnataka.

A naval official stated that INS Vikramaditya will soon undergo a refit to maintain its operational capabilities.

The Western Naval Command highlighted the development on social media, noting the collaborative efforts between INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya through a multi-domain exercise and dual-carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024