INS Vikrant: Strengthening India's Maritime Power

India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has officially joined the western naval fleet, marking a significant enhancement to maritime power in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy confirmed on Friday.

With this induction, the Indian Navy now operates two aircraft carriers—INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya—on its western front, both stationed in Karwar, Karnataka.

A naval official stated that INS Vikramaditya will soon undergo a refit to maintain its operational capabilities.

The Western Naval Command highlighted the development on social media, noting the collaborative efforts between INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya through a multi-domain exercise and dual-carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)