Hollywood Stars Join 'Spider-Noir' Cast for Upcoming Marvel Series

'Mindhunter' star Cameron Britton and 'The Revenant' actor Lukas Haas have joined Nicolas Cage in the cast of 'Spider-Noir,' a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The show will debut on MGM+ and Prime Video, featuring a stellar supporting cast and directed by Harry Bradbeer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:25 IST
Cameron Britton and Lukas Haas, known for their roles in 'Mindhunter' and 'The Revenant' respectively, have joined the cast of 'Spider-Noir.' This live-action series is rooted in the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as the titular character, having previously voiced a version in Sony's animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.' The cast is further bolstered by actors like Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Cary Christopher, among others, per Deadline.

Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson, and Lamorne Morris are also set to appear. The show will air on MGM+ in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video. Directed and produced by Harry Bradbeer, with Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunners, 'Spider-Noir' promises a fresh take on a superhero grappling with his past in 1930s New York.

