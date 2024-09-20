Second Phase of Adi Kailash Yatra to Begin on September 23

The second phase of the Adi Kailash Yatra is set to commence on September 23, according to Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the pilgrimage.

The first phase, held in May and June, attracted 20,000 pilgrims seeking a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak. The pilgrimage was temporarily halted due to monsoon-related safety concerns, as the route becomes hazardous during this period.

'For the second phase, a group of 25 pilgrims will arrive at Dharchula on September 25,' said Dhan Singh Bisht, the official in charge at the base camp. 'From there, they will proceed to Gunji for a three-day darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.' The yatra is planned to continue into October and may extend into November based on bookings.

(With inputs from agencies.)