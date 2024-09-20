La Trobe University and Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre Forge Groundbreaking Bio Innovation Corridor

Left Menu

La Trobe University and the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre signed an MOU to establish a Bio Innovation Corridor. This collaboration aims to facilitate skill, infrastructure, and capability sharing, benefitting startups, researchers, and entrepreneurs in Karnataka and Victoria by paving the way for new biotech innovations.

La Trobe University, a top-ranking institution in Australia, and the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a Bio Innovation Corridor. The MOU was formalized during the Victoria Connect event held in Bangalore on September 20, 2024.

This strategic partnership aims to foster the exchange of skills, infrastructure, and capabilities between the two regions. Entrepreneurs, startups, and researchers from Karnataka and Victoria will benefit from this collaboration, enabling them to develop and scale up novel biotechnologies in healthcare, agriculture, food, and other domains.

Dr. Mohamed Adil A.A, Managing Director of BBC, emphasized the importance of interdisciplinary advancement and entrepreneurship, while La Trobe's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Theo Farrell, highlighted the university's vision for expanding research and innovation. The new Bio Innovation Corridor is expected to accelerate the path to market for biotech startups and foster global innovation.

