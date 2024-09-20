Thousands Mourn World Cup Hero Salvatore Schillaci in Palermo

Thousands of mourners filled Palermo's main cathedral and the surrounding square on Friday to pay their respects to Salvatore Schillaci, the iconic Italian World Cup player who died at 59 after battling colon cancer. Schillaci, known for his extraordinary performance as the top scorer in the 1990 World Cup hosted by Italy, left an indelible mark on soccer's grandest stage.

The funeral services featured a touching homage with Schillaci's coffin adorned with Italy and Palermo jerseys, as well as scarves from the various teams he represented, including Messina, Juventus, and Inter Milan. Despite having never scored for Italy before the 1990 World Cup, Schillaci went on to record six of his career seven international goals during that tournament, leading the Azzurri to a respectable third place and securing the prestigious Golden Ball award as the tournament's best player.

The event also saw the presence of notable soccer figures and former teammates like Giuseppe Bergomi and Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina. A special collection was organized during the service, with proceeds directed towards the renovation of an area containing two soccer pitches, one of which will be named in Schillaci's honor. FIFA also paid tribute with a wreath that read 'to the hero of Italia 90.'

