Portuguese League's Charitable Goal-scoring Initiative

The Portuguese league has pledged to donate 200 trees for every goal scored in this weekend's matches, as part of efforts to combat the rampant wildfires affecting the nation.

The league made the announcement in a statement on Friday, while firefighters continue to battle blazes in the northern regions of Portugal.

Each goal during Round 6 will trigger the donation of 200 trees, and a moment of silence will be held. Additionally, firefighting helmets will be placed at midfield, and team captains will don firefighters' coats in tribute to the firefighters, four of whom have lost their lives this week.

