Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Hails Gyanvapi Well as Sacred Knowledge Symbol

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the Gyanvapi well in Varanasi is not just a structure, but a sacred symbol of Lord Vishwanath and a profound source of knowledge. Speaking at the conclusion of a religious event in Gorakhnath temple, he highlighted India's deep-rooted religious heritage.

Adityanath recounted an incident involving Adi Shankar's quest for wisdom in Kashi, where Lord Vishwanath appeared disguised as an 'untouchable' to test his understanding of Advaita. This event underscored the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, which he believes are the bedrock of social unity and national integration.

The Chief Minister also praised Sanatan Dharma for its focus on service, stating that it inherently aligns with public welfare. He asserted that despite various threats like Naxalism and terrorism, India's resilience, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains unshaken due to its enduring religious practices and lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)