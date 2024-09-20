Left Menu

Actor Deepak Tijori accuses producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh; case registered

Actor Deepak Tijori has accused a producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh in connection with the shooting of a film, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.As per the complaint lodged with Amboli police station on Tuesday, producer Vikram Khakkar took Rs 17.40 lakh from Tijori after promising help for the shooting of the latters film Tippsy in London, the official said.The incident took place between March 3, 202 and March 14 this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:50 IST
Actor Deepak Tijori accuses producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Deepak Tijori has accused a producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh in connection with the shooting of a film, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint lodged with Amboli police station on Tuesday, producer Vikram Khakkar took Rs 17.40 lakh from Tijori after promising help for the shooting of the latter's film 'Tippsy' in London, the official said.

''The incident took place between March 3, 202 and March 14 this year. As per Tijori, the amount includes GST. The producer refused to return the amount despite not keeping his promise. A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust under IPC provisions has been registered. Further probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024