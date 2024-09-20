Actor Deepak Tijori accuses producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh; case registered
Actor Deepak Tijori has accused a producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh in connection with the shooting of a film, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.As per the complaint lodged with Amboli police station on Tuesday, producer Vikram Khakkar took Rs 17.40 lakh from Tijori after promising help for the shooting of the latters film Tippsy in London, the official said.The incident took place between March 3, 202 and March 14 this year.
Actor Deepak Tijori has accused a producer of cheating him of Rs 17.40 lakh in connection with the shooting of a film, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.
As per the complaint lodged with Amboli police station on Tuesday, producer Vikram Khakkar took Rs 17.40 lakh from Tijori after promising help for the shooting of the latter's film 'Tippsy' in London, the official said.
''The incident took place between March 3, 202 and March 14 this year. As per Tijori, the amount includes GST. The producer refused to return the amount despite not keeping his promise. A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust under IPC provisions has been registered. Further probe is underway,'' he said.
