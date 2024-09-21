Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will highlight India's domestic development story at the United Nations' Summit of the Future. Modi will emphasize youth involvement, sustainable development goals, digital equity, and climate change. The event will address global challenges, including Security Council reforms, the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and the Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-09-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 07:16 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to showcase India's domestic development success at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations next week, according to India's envoy.

'I think his message will be India's example of our own domestic development story,' said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, in an exclusive interview with PTI.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in the United States on Saturday for a three-day visit, starting with the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. Following this, he will travel to New York to address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22, and the UN's Summit of the Future on September 23 before departing for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024