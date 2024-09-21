Prime Minister Modi to Present India's Development Story at Landmark UN Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to showcase India's domestic development success at the Summit of the Future at the United Nations next week, according to India's envoy.

'I think his message will be India's example of our own domestic development story,' said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, in an exclusive interview with PTI.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in the United States on Saturday for a three-day visit, starting with the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. Following this, he will travel to New York to address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22, and the UN's Summit of the Future on September 23 before departing for India.

