Left Menu

Climate Change Alters Mammalian Body Clocks Worldwide

A global study reveals that only 39% of mammal species align with previously documented circadian rhythms. The research suggests that climate change and environmental shifts are affecting mammalian body clocks, calling into question the accuracy of earlier studies. The study analyzed data from over 8.9 million observations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:37 IST
Climate Change Alters Mammalian Body Clocks Worldwide
environmental reforms Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking global study indicates that the body clocks of mammals are being disrupted by human activities and climate change. Researchers discovered that merely 39% of mammalian species exhibit behaviors consistent with previous circumstantial rhythms research, highlighting a significant shift potentially driven by environmental factors.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, involved an extensive analysis of video data covering 445 mammal species worldwide. Using 8.9 million mammalian observations, the team built a comprehensive library of standardized diel activity estimates, finding widespread deviations from classic species classifications.

The research also delved into how geography affects mammalian circadian plasticity. Among 126 species studied, factors such as distance from the equator and human exposure were found to influence diel patterns in 74% of the cases. The findings urge a reconsideration of conservation strategies in a rapidly changing climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025