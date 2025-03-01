Climate Change Alters Mammalian Body Clocks Worldwide

A groundbreaking global study indicates that the body clocks of mammals are being disrupted by human activities and climate change. Researchers discovered that merely 39% of mammalian species exhibit behaviors consistent with previous circumstantial rhythms research, highlighting a significant shift potentially driven by environmental factors.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, involved an extensive analysis of video data covering 445 mammal species worldwide. Using 8.9 million mammalian observations, the team built a comprehensive library of standardized diel activity estimates, finding widespread deviations from classic species classifications.

The research also delved into how geography affects mammalian circadian plasticity. Among 126 species studied, factors such as distance from the equator and human exposure were found to influence diel patterns in 74% of the cases. The findings urge a reconsideration of conservation strategies in a rapidly changing climate.

