China's Pivotal Role in Global Climate Change Leadership

China is increasingly seen as a key player in global climate change leadership, says COP30 President-Designate Andre Aranha Correa do Lago. Speaking on Thursday, Correa do Lago noted that as the United States steps back from climate efforts, the world may turn to China for leadership.

At an online news briefing organized by the Oxford Climate Journalism Network, Correa do Lago remarked that China has significantly contributed to providing solutions to climate change challenges over the years. The country's efforts, especially in solar energy, have been substantial.

He highlighted China's expansive solar panel production, facilitated by years of subsidies, which has kept global prices low. This, he said, benefits developing countries and underscores the potential positive impact of China's climate policies on a global scale.

