Abhishek Agarwal Champions Sanatan Board for Hindu Temples

Filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal advocates for the creation of the Sanatan Board, a centralized organization designed to manage Hindu temple assets and protect traditional practices. The board aims to prevent political interference, ensure transparency, and channel temple income into cultural, educational, and spiritual programs. Agarwal calls for constitutional protection to secure its autonomous operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST
Abhishek Agarwal Champions Sanatan Board for Hindu Temples
  • Country:
  • India

HYDERABAD, India – Filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal, known for his work on films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2,' has endorsed the formation of the Sanatan Board. This proposed centralized body aims to manage Hindu temples and ensure their assets are safeguarded for the revival of ancient traditions.

The Sanatan Board is deemed necessary to prevent the mismanagement and encroachment of temple assets often subjected to political interference. Agarwal emphasizes that temple lands and revenues should be secured under the board's oversight to maintain their intended cultural and spiritual purposes.

With the Sanatan Board, temple income will be directed towards cultural, educational, and spiritual programs, crucial for preserving Hindu traditions. Agarwal calls for the board to have constitutional protection to operate independently and effectively, free from political control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

