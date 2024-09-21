Kaivalyadhama Honours Pioneers in Health and Wellness

In a momentous event validating the pursuit of excellence and well-being, Kaivalyadhama, a renowned yoga and holistic health center, recognized three outstanding individuals for their significant contributions to health and wellness. Held at the grand auditorium of Kaivalyadhama on September 18, 2024, the ceremony featured the Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, and was presided over by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Chairman of the Centenary Committee & Former Union Cabinet Minister.

Shri Kovind, a staunch advocate of education, women's empowerment, and healthcare, lauded Kaivalyadhama for fulfilling Swami Kuvalayananda Ji's vision and emphasized yoga's global resonance. He underlined yoga as a fundamental part of Indian culture and humanity, referring to it as India's ultimate soft power and imminent inclusion as a demonstration sport in the Asian Games.

The ceremony honored Dr. V.N. Gangadhar, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, and Dr. Samprasad Vinod with the Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar for their exceptional work in mental health, economic reforms, and yoga pedagogy, respectively. Shri Suresh Prabhu and CEO Subodh Tiwari also addressed the audience, calling for the promotion and preservation of authentic yoga practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)