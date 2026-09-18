FDA Pushes for Testosterone Therapies for Women: Breaking Down Barriers

US health regulators are advocating for more comprehensive data on testosterone therapy for women, highlighting a significant gap in FDA-approved options. Officials from the FDA emphasize that while foreign data can be utilized, it must meet stringent US standards. This call to action aims to encourage companies to submit applications for products tailored to women.

Despite the widespread use of testosterone off-label for hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), there is still no FDA-approved product specifically for women. In contrast, countries like the UK and Australia have made strides in this area. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine criticized the lack of available options in the US compared to these countries, urging the FDA to expedite approvals.

Experts have expressed differing opinions on the necessity and scope of female-specific testosterone therapies. While some emphasize the need to address sexual health concerns, others, like UCLA's Rajita Patil, point to insufficient data on broader health effects. The FDA has repeatedly withheld approval, citing safety and health risks, including cardiovascular concerns.