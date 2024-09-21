Left Menu

Bollywood Actor Parvin Dabas Hospitalized After Car Accident

Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of Pro Panja League, is in ICU at Holy Family Hospital after a car accident. His wife, actress Preeti Jhangiani, is by his side. The Pro Panja League released a statement asking for privacy. Dabas is known for roles in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' and 'My Name is Khan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:54 IST
Bollywood Actor Parvin Dabas Hospitalized After Car Accident
Parvin Dabas (Photo/Instagram/@dabasparvin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra following a car accident early Saturday morning. The Pro Panja League has issued an official statement on the incident.

'Dear Members of the Media, we regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning,' the statement read.

Details remain scant, but it's confirmed that Dabas is receiving medical attention. The statement added, 'Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery.'

Reports indicate that Dabas is undergoing various tests as medical professionals work to deliver the necessary treatment. His wife, Preeti Jhangiani, who starred in 'Mohabbatein,' has arrived at the hospital to support him. Dabas is recognized for his roles in multiple Bollywood films, including 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!,' 'My Name is Khan,' and 'Ragini MMS 2.'

His recent venture is the popular web series 'Made in Heaven.' Parvin and Preeti, who wed in 2008, are parents to two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

