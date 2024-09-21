Max Cancels 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot After Two Seasons

Max has officially cancelled the much-anticipated reboot of 'Pretty Little Liars' after two seasons. This horror-infused series aimed to revisit the universe of the original 'Pretty Little Liars,' which initially aired on ABC Family/Freeform. The series concluded its second season, subtitled 'Summer School,' in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Max expressed its gratitude in a statement to the creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, and the Warner Bros. Television team. 'While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Pretty Little Liars,' we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros. Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood,' the statement read, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The network commended the show's 'unique and modern creative vision' that offered a fresh perspective while honoring the original series. Season two ended on a suspenseful cliffhanger, featuring a group of masked girls resembling the Five Liars walking through their high school, leaving fans with unanswered questions.

The reboot was initially announced with a straight-to-series order in September 2020, when it was known as HBO Max. The series premiered on July 28, 2022, and swiftly received a renewal for a second season.

The second season's cast included Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas. Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring served as executive producers for the Warner Bros. TV series, collaborating with 'PLL' creator Marlene King, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment, and Michael Grassi.

Fans are left speculating what could have unfolded in a potential third season as the series closes its chapter on Millwood's haunting tales.

(With inputs from agencies.)