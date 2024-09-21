Kedarnath Pilgrimage Halted Due to Route Damage Near Jungle Chatti

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath by road was put on hold on Saturday after part of the trek route to the Himalayan temple caved in near Jungle Chatti.

Pilgrims returning from Kedarnath, as well as those leaving for the temple from Gaurikund and Sonprayag, were stopped after a 10-15 meter stretch of the road was damaged, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.

Movement along the route will be resumed after the damaged portion of the road is repaired. Meanwhile, an alternative route is also being readied to bring down the pilgrims stranded on their way back from Kedarnath and those waiting in Gaurikund and Sonprayag to visit the temple, the SP said.

Police, SDRF, NDRF, and DDRF teams rushed to ensure the safety of the pilgrims immediately after receiving information about the road collapse on Saturday morning. PWD officers are also on the spot to help prepare an alternative route which can be used by the pilgrims for the time being, Konde said.

No pilgrim has been allowed to go beyond Sonprayag and Gaurikund after the damage to the trek route near Jungle Chatti, the SP said. When the alternative route is ready, the pilgrims coming down from the temple will be evacuated first.

Keeping in mind the safety of the pilgrims going on foot to Kedarnath, the police have requested them to stay wherever they are and not rush to reach Sonprayag or Gaurikund where there are limited facilities, Konde said. They have been asked to stay at places like Phata, Guptkashi, Rudraprayag, and Srinagar or first visit other holy places around, the SP said. Pilgrimage to the temple by air continues uninterrupted, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)