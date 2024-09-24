Left Menu

Modi Solidifies Strategic US-India Ties with High-Profile Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US underscored the depth of US-India relations. Highlights included attending the Quad Leaders' Summit, addressing the Indian-American community, and fostering cooperation in defense, technology, and space. The visit reaffirmed the strategic partnership and future collaborative priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2024 05:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 05:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US showcased the vibrant connections between the two nations, marked by high-level consultations and public enthusiasm. Modi attended the Quad Leaders' Summit, engaged with the Indian-American community, and emphasized bilateral cooperation at the UN's Summit of the Future.

Addressing over 13,000 Indian-Americans at Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Modi's presence drew attendees from across 40 States. The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) thanked President Biden for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that future US leaders are expected to continue this trajectory.

Key discussions revolved around defense and technology, with initiatives like iCET and INDUS-X enhancing collaboration in space, semiconductors, and advanced tech. The establishment of new Indian consulates in Boston and Los Angeles highlights a commitment to increasing diplomatic and economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

