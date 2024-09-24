Modi Solidifies Strategic US-India Ties with High-Profile Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US showcased the vibrant connections between the two nations, marked by high-level consultations and public enthusiasm. Modi attended the Quad Leaders' Summit, engaged with the Indian-American community, and emphasized bilateral cooperation at the UN's Summit of the Future.

Addressing over 13,000 Indian-Americans at Nassau Veterans Coliseum, Modi's presence drew attendees from across 40 States. The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) thanked President Biden for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that future US leaders are expected to continue this trajectory.

Key discussions revolved around defense and technology, with initiatives like iCET and INDUS-X enhancing collaboration in space, semiconductors, and advanced tech. The establishment of new Indian consulates in Boston and Los Angeles highlights a commitment to increasing diplomatic and economic engagement.

